Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 226% compared to the typical daily volume of 974 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 million, a PE ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.