Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Barclays Put Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,626 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the average volume of 2,537 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Barclays by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 185,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

