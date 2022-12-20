Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Hasbro Put Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 55,575 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,237% compared to the typical volume of 4,158 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,766,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 587,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

