Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,608 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,171 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.86.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.83 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.