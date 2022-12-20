Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 22,033 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 306% compared to the typical volume of 5,431 put options.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

