StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $64.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

