StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 669,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

