StockNews.com Downgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $88.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $281,477.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

