StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.90.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
See Also
