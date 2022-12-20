Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.78

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.78 and traded as high as $21.89. Stoneridge shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 98,820 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,894,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 321,962 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,197,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 287,517 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.