Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Director Gregory Stephen Christenson Buys 25,100 Shares

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $18,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,942.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.