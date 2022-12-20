Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 32,977.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 256,236 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

