Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Summit Materials Stock Down 3.1 %

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

SUM stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

