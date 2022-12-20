Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider James David Johnston Sells 1,575 Shares

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $28,113.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,583.00.

On Monday, October 17th, James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $27,078.82.

On Tuesday, September 20th, James David Johnston sold 2 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $26.22.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Protective Life Corp bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 390,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 334,001 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

