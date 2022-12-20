Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider James David Johnston Sells 1,575 Shares

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $28,113.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,583.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, James David Johnston sold 1,591 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $27,078.82.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, James David Johnston sold 2 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34.00.
Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of SMLP stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $26.22.
Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
