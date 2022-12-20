Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord Sells 4,989 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 6.4 %

SUMO stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

