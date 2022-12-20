Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $94,113.70 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $94,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares in the company, valued at $18,552,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of SUMO opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.