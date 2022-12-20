Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $94,113.70 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $94,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares in the company, valued at $18,552,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sumo Logic Price Performance
Shares of SUMO opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
