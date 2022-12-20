Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Sells $56,390.20 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 6,794 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $56,390.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Katherine Haar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36.
Sumo Logic Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.
Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
