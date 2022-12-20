SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SunPower to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 721.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.80.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

