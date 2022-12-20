Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,865.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,930 shares of company stock worth $6,667,239. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

