SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SPCB opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.31.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
