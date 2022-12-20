Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.81. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 94,097 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $405.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.10 million.

In related news, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 17,270 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $74,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,674.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 92,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $313,582.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,074,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 17,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $74,088.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,674.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 646,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.