Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 135.79% and a net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $548.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

