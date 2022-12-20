Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.03

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.03 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.25). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.25), with a volume of 263,190 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.36. The company has a market capitalization of £274.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

