T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.