TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL Education Group stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,113 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $422,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp increased its position in TAL Education Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 358,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.