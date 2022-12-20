TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.94 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
TAL Education Group stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of -0.03.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
