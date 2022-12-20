Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.93.

Tapestry stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

