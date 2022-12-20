Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,015,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRGP opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

