Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $739.47

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 739.47 ($8.98) and traded as low as GBX 712.60 ($8.66). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 721.80 ($8.77), with a volume of 580,469 shares trading hands.

TATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($10.69) to GBX 780 ($9.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.90) to GBX 850 ($10.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 853.75 ($10.37).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 710.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 739.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.06%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

