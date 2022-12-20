Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,581 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,145 shares of company stock valued at $111,281. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

