Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
VIV stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefônica Brasil (VIV)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.