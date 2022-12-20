Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $38,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $61,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.