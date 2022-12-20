Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPOGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TMPO opened at $0.99 on Monday. Tempo Automation has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

