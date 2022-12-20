Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Tempo Automation Price Performance
Shares of TMPO opened at $0.99 on Monday. Tempo Automation has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $15.15.
Tempo Automation Company Profile
