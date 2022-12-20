Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TS. Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Tenaris Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE TS opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.
Tenaris Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
