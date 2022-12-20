TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$137.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFII. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at TFI International

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total value of C$3,588,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$612,966,538.03. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,338,725.

TFI International Stock Down 3.0 %

About TFI International

TSE TFII opened at C$139.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$126.15. The stock has a market cap of C$12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

