The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 12,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

