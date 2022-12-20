The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.46

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$92.46 and traded as high as C$94.03. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$93.50, with a volume of 83,499 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$92.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 66.31.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Articles

