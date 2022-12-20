The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after buying an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $236.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.