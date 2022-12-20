The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBX opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

