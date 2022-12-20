The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

HAIN stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.