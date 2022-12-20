The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 100.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $129.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

