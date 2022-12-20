The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.16

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.16 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 71.40 ($0.87). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.89), with a volume of 98,451 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £341.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total value of £10,948.70 ($13,300.17).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

