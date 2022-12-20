Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $111.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $119.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after purchasing an additional 691,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,071 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.