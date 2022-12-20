Tiaa Fsb Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.