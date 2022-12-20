Tiaa Fsb Buys 2,457 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Shell were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.