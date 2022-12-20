Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

