Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 84,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08.

