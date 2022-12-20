Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AON were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AON by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AON opened at $297.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.62 and a 200-day moving average of $282.92.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

