Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CME Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $170.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.26. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

