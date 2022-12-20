Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

