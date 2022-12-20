Tiaa Fsb Has $636,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CP opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

