Tiaa Fsb Has $698,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.